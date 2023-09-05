A South Premium West Bay ticket for the high-profile India vs Pakistan clash at the 2023 ODI World Cup is being sold at 19,51,580 by online ticketing platform, Viagogo. Tickets for India vs Australia are being sold for a maximum 9,31,295.

The tickets for the marquee India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had long wait of over six hours in queues. Meanwhile, tickets on the official ticketing partner BookMyShow were sold out within minutes. However, there are over 100 tickets available on Viagogo, reports News18 CricketNext.

In comparison to India vs Pakistan, seats for tournament opener England vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 are ranging between Rs 1,000-Rs 6,000.

The pricing for the India vs Pakistan contest, on October 14, start at Rs 66,000 and go up to a jaw-dropping Rs 19 lakhs.

The report states that tickets for India vs England in Lucknow start at Rs 2.34 lakhs. For India vs Afghanistan in Delhi it starts at Rs 38,877 and goes up to staggering Rs 2.34 lakhs for Category A. For India vs Australia in Chennai it starts at Rs 31,340 and shoots up to Rs 9.31 lakhs.

“This has already been flagged off to the organisers of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” a Bookmyshow spokesperson told CricketNext.