Amid the huge demand for tickets ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the new phase of ticket sales, where 400,000 tickets will be released.

“After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event,” the BCCI said in a press release.

“Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event,” it added.

The release also added that the general sale of tickets for all matches would begin at 8 pm IST on 8 September (Friday) and that fans could buy the tickets at the official ticketing website of the Cricket World Cup.

“The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,” the release added.

The ticket sales for the semi-finals and the final are expected to go live on 15 September.

Defending champions England will take on New Zealand in the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on 5 October. India face Australia in their first match in Chennai on 8 October, while their marquee clash against Pakistan is slated for 14 October, to take place in Ahmedabad.