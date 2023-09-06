Sean Abbott was named in Australia’s 15-man provisional squad for the ODI World Cup on Wednesday. The choices also highlighted confidence in seeing Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell being fit for the extravaganza in October-November.

Australia had already named an initial 18-member squad for the South Africa tour and from that group, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha have been left out. Tim David, Marnus Labuschagne and Spencer Johnson are currently with the team in South Africa.

Abbott, 31, made his Australia debut in October 2014 but has represented the country only 11 times in the ODI format in the nine year period.

Josh Inglis has been included as the back-up keeper and batting option. The squad can be amended until 28 September, after which ICC approval will be required.

Australia’s preparations for the World Cup have been marred by injuries to key players. Cummins and Smith picked up wrist injuries during the Ashes, it ruled them out of the South Africa ODI series, while Starc has been kept out by a groin problem.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, who was anyway expected to miss the South Africa one-dayers for the birth of his first child, returned home early after suffering discomfort in his ankle.

“All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” national selector George Bailey said. “There are eight one-day matches still to play in South Africa and India before the final squad is due to be declared. They are followed by two World Cup practice games, which offers plenty of opportunity to continue the build for the tournament.”

Despite Sangha’s heroics against South Africa in a T20I when Adam Zampa was ill, he has not been named in the ODI squad. Zampa and Ashton Agar make up the two frontline spinners who will be supported by Maxwell and Travis Head.

A key decision for the selectors will be over the opening slot. Mitchell Marsh has made a strong case for himself with his T20 form and performance against India in March. Head is the other contender who has been in great form since his return to ODIs. David Warner is the third but he slotted in at No. 4 with Marsh and Head opening against India earlier in the year.

Australia play their opening match of the World Cup against India in Chennai on 8 October.

Australia ODI World Cup squad: Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa