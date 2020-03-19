First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd T20I Mar 11, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket West Indies offers to host England Test series in Caribbean amid COVID-19 threat

With the coronavirus threat looming large on England’s home Test series against West Indies in June, the Caribbean cricket board has offered to host the matches, according to a report.

Reuters, Mar 19, 2020 13:00:53 IST

London: With the coronavirus threat looming large on England’s home Test series against West Indies in June, the Caribbean cricket board has offered to host the matches, according to a report.

Cricket West Indies offers to host England Test series in Caribbean amid COVID-19 threat

Representational image. Getty Images

Several Caribbean nations have reported positive COVID-19 cases but the situation is worse in Britain which has reported more than 100 deaths from the respiratory disease.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Jonny Grave has spoken to his English counterpart and offered to host the three-Test series, ESPNcricinfo reported.

“I’ve spoken to Tom Harrison a couple of times in the last few days and assured him that we will be as flexible, supportive and helpful as possible,” Grave told the cricket website.

“To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights.”

CWI has also offered to stage England’s three-Test series against Pakistan which is scheduled to begin at Lord’s on 30 July, the report added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will consult county executives on Thursday to discuss the possible rescheduling of the domestic season.

England bowler James Anderson feared he might not get to bowl in potentially his last summer of English cricket.

“Cricket is not the be all and end all but it is my livelihood, it’s all I know,” the 37-year-old told BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

“There’s a chance we might not even bowl a ball this summer.”

Anderson, Test cricket’s most prolific fast bowler, played the last of his 151 tests in Cape Town earlier this year before a rib injury ended his South Africa tour and kept him out of the cancelled two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

“The season is unlikely to start. It’s still a little bit hazy as to what’s going to happen,” he said.

“I feel a little bit anxious. Just the not knowing is giving me a bit of anxiety.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 13:00:53 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket West Indies (CWI), ECB, England Vs West Indies 2020, England Vs West Indies Test Series, James Anderson, Jonny Grave, Tom Harrison

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all