First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket West Indies appoints Trevor Penney as assistant coach for limited-overs formats

Former India fielding coach Trevor Penney has been appointed as the assistant coach of West Indies cricket team for limited-overs formats.

Press Trust of India, Dec 31, 2019 11:26:44 IST

St John's: Former India fielding coach Trevor Penney has been appointed as the assistant coach of West Indies cricket team for limited-overs formats.

Cricket West Indies appoints Trevor Penney as assistant coach for limited-overs formats

File image of Trevor Penney. Getty Images

Warwickshire stalwart Penney has been handed a two-year contract by Cricket West Indies.

Cricket West Indies stated in a statement that the 51-year-old Penney's area of expertise is fielding and he will work with the West Indies team in white-ball formats (One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals).

He will join the West Indies team on 2 January as they start preparations for the upcoming international home series against Ireland. The tour will feature three ODIs and as many T20s from 7 to 19 January.

"I'm thrilled and excited to be given this opportunity to work with this brilliant bunch of cricketers and staff led by Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons," Penney said.

"I've been lucky enough over the last few years to work with several members of the squad and the Caribbean is like 'home away from home' for me being involved in the CPL.

"We have two big T20 World Cups coming up (in Australia 2020 and India 2021) and it's my aim to try and improve everybody and be as good as we can and hopefully win those two major ICC events for the great people of the West Indies."

Penney, who played 158 first-class and 291 List A matches for Warwickshire, has vast coaching experience, having worked with several international teams, including India, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and USA.

He has also served as assistant coach at King's XI Punjab, Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League as well as assistant coach with the St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Most recently he was part of the Barbados Trident coaching staff during their successful campaign in the 2019 CPL.

Commenting on Penney's appointment, West Indies head coach, Phil Simmons said: "Trevor (Penney) is an excellent coach and has demonstrated this everywhere he has worked.

"He has huge experience with Sri Lanka and India at the highest international level, and in most T20 leagues around the world including the CPL. He brings enormous energy and is very well respected by all the players."

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 11:26:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket West Indies, Deccan Chargers, ICC, Kieron Pollard, Kings XI Punjab, ODI Cricket, Phil Simmons, SportsTracker, t20 Cricket, Trevor Penney, West Indies Cricket, West Indies Cricket Team

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all