First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IRE | 3rd ODI Aug 31, 2018
IRE Vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 8 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
HK vs OMA
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 02, 2018
UAE vs MAL
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket West Indies announces schedule for England's two-month tour of the Caribbean in 2019

The all-format two-month visit by England, which begins in January, will see them face the West Indies in three Tests, five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Agence France-Presse, September 01, 2018

St. John's: Cricket West Indies announced on Friday the dates for what they said was the "biggest" England tour in a decade.

The all-format two-month visit by England, which begins in January, will see them face the West Indies in three Tests, five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

Cricket - England vs West Indies - Third One Day International - Brightside Ground, Bristol, Britain - September 24, 2017 West Indies' Chris Gayle in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra - RC1A35EA6270

Representative image. Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A CWI statement said it would be "the biggest international home series between the two teams since 2009".

All the fixtures will take place in the eastern Caribbean, with Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia staging the Test matches.

Meanwhile Barbados, Grenada and St Kitts will share the ODIs with the Twenty20s split between St Lucia and St Kitts.

The last Test series between the two sides in the West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw in 2014/15, with England retaining the Wisden Trophy on home soil thanks to a 2-1 success last year.

That was despite an impressive West Indies five-wicket win in the second Test at Headingley where Shai Hope (147 and 118 not out) became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Yorkshire's headquarters.

The one-dayers will act as warm-ups for next year's World Cup in England, with the West Indies looking to underline their status as World Twenty20 champions in the shortest format fixtures.

"England coming to the region is always a special occasion for cricket fans and we are pulling out all the stops for a successful series on and off the field," said Johnny Grave, the English chief executive of CWI.

"West Indies fans create a unique spectator atmosphere and not only do England fans add to this, they bring in a significant tourism boost to the region as thousands will travel here to enjoy the cricket and experience the unique Caribbean culture and hospitality," he added.

 

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket West Indies #England National Cricket Team #One Day International #Test Cricket #West Indies Cricket Team #West Indies Vs England #West Indies Vs England 2019 #Wisden Trophy

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all