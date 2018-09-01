St. John's: Cricket West Indies announced on Friday the dates for what they said was the "biggest" England tour in a decade.

The all-format two-month visit by England, which begins in January, will see them face the West Indies in three Tests, five one-day internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

A CWI statement said it would be "the biggest international home series between the two teams since 2009".

All the fixtures will take place in the eastern Caribbean, with Barbados, Antigua and St. Lucia staging the Test matches.

Meanwhile Barbados, Grenada and St Kitts will share the ODIs with the Twenty20s split between St Lucia and St Kitts.

The last Test series between the two sides in the West Indies ended in a 1-1 draw in 2014/15, with England retaining the Wisden Trophy on home soil thanks to a 2-1 success last year.

That was despite an impressive West Indies five-wicket win in the second Test at Headingley where Shai Hope (147 and 118 not out) became the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a first-class match at Yorkshire's headquarters.

The one-dayers will act as warm-ups for next year's World Cup in England, with the West Indies looking to underline their status as World Twenty20 champions in the shortest format fixtures.

"England coming to the region is always a special occasion for cricket fans and we are pulling out all the stops for a successful series on and off the field," said Johnny Grave, the English chief executive of CWI.

"West Indies fans create a unique spectator atmosphere and not only do England fans add to this, they bring in a significant tourism boost to the region as thousands will travel here to enjoy the cricket and experience the unique Caribbean culture and hospitality," he added.