Cricket West Indies agrees for 'bio-secure' tour of England in July subject to clearance from national governments in Caribbean

The West Indies board would also use private charter planes and conduct medical screenings and COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

Reuters, May 30, 2020 12:04:01 IST

London: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has given its approval in principle for a Test series in England, the body said on Friday.

File image of the England skipper Joe Root (L) with his counterpart Jason Holder of West Indies. Image Courtesy: Twitter @westindies

West Indies had been scheduled to visit England for three Tests in June but the tour was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is now looking at hosting the series in July.

“CWI ... received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played ‘behind closed doors’,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The CWI statement said it would seek permission from the various national governments in the Caribbean to facilitate the movement of players and support staff.

It would also use private charter planes and conduct medical screenings and COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party.

The CWI added that it would continue to fine-tune arrangements with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), whilst they await final UK Government approval of their plans.

Britain’s Sun newspaper reported on Friday the ECB had come to an agreement with government ministers for the tour to take place.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 12:04:01 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Cricket, Cricket West Indies, CWI, ECB, England And Wales Cricket Board


