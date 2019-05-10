First Cricket
Cricket Victoria decides against offering contract to Cameron White for upcoming 2019-20 season

Cameron White finishes with six Sheffield Shield titles for Victoria, including three as captain, and a one-day title after debuting as an 18-year-old in 2001.

Asian News International, May 10, 2019 00:05:15 IST

Victoria: Cricket Victoria has decided not to offer a contract to Cameron White for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

"Cameron has been one of the great success stories in recent decades of Victorian cricket. He was recognised as a talented junior from Bairnsdale and went on to represent Australia at every level. He has been a terrific servant and leader in Victorian cricket over his career," Victoria cricket official website quoted Shaun Graf, Victoria's general manager of cricket, as saying.

File image of Cameron White. Reuters

"The list management decision-making process has not been an easy one. Naturally, we've looked at the depth in our squad, the talented youth emerging and the international availability of our senior players next season. As a result, we've had to make a very hard decision on Cameron's playing tenure with Victoria," he added.

The 35-year-old finishes with six Sheffield Shield titles for Victoria, including three as captain, and a one-day title after debuting as an 18-year-old in 2001. Moreover, White was handed the skipper role when he was just 20 and is the longest-serving captain for Victoria as he led his state in 77 first-class and 73 List A.

White has also featured in four Tests, 91 ODIs and 47 T20Is for Australia and accumulated 146 runs, 2072 runs, and 984 runs, respectively.

