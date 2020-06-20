First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket South Africa postpones Solidarity Cup indefinitely, says 'more work needed in preparation'

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday indefinitely postponed the launch of its innovative '3TCricket' competition, Solidarity Cup, scheduled to take place on 27 June.

Press Trust of India, Jun 20, 2020 20:47:41 IST

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday indefinitely postponed the launch of its innovative '3TCricket' competition, Solidarity Cup, scheduled to take place on 27 June.

After talking to various stakeholders, the CSA felt more work is needed to stage the tournament and took the decision to postpone it.

"The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June," CSA tweeted.

"Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course," it added.

The tournament was set to mark the resumption of live cricket in South Africa following the coronavirus-forced break from the sport.

Earlier this week, CSA had announced that the Solidarity Cup will be the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format which sees 24 of South Africa's top players in three teams playing two halves in one match.

The teams that will take part in the tournament are the Eagles, to be captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers, to be led by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites, which will have Quinton de Kock as captain.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 20:47:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket South Africa, CSA, Solidarity Cup, Solidarity Cup 2020, South Africa, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all