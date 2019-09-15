Cricket South Africa ponders over long-term contracts among other incentives to prevent Kolpak exodus
The alarming trend of players opting for county cricket over the South Africa national team has forced the board to think about the long-term contract for its cricketers, said top CSA official Corrie van Zyl.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hindi 'imposition' debate: Schools can play key role in promoting integration through 3-language formula
-
Ittymaani: Made In China, Love Action Drama, Brothers Day, Finals: Why Onam 2019 releases failed at the box-office
-
Devendra Fadnavis asserts BJP will get 'unprecedented' mandate in Maharashtra polls, says campaign getting huge response
-
Hong Kong returns to violence after brief lull; protesters sing' God save the Queen', ask Britain to step up pressure on China
-
IBSF World Billiards Championship: Pankaj Advani claims 22nd world title with lopsided victory in final
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
From affordable housing to relief for exporters, key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Man Booker Prize nominated writer Lucy Ellmann: 'I don't consider originality such an outlandish aim for a novelist'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dharamsala: The alarming trend of players opting for county cricket over the South Africa national team has forced the board to think about the long-term contract for its cricketers, said top CSA official Corrie van Zyl.
The former South African pacer and interim coach, who is currently the Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA), admitted that the board is serious about retaining its talented players, most of whom are taking the Kolpak route to play English county.
File image of Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. AFP
The Kolpak deal, named after Slovakian handball player Maros Kolpak, allows players from countries which has free-trade agreement with any European Union (EU) member nation to play professionally.
Since 2004, South Africa has had the maximum number of Kolpak players but two which hurt them in recent times were pacers Kyle Abbott in 2017 and Duanne Oliver in 2019.
"What are the reasons that some of the players signed Kolpak deal are best known to them. I can't speculate as to why they would want to do that. What is important for Cricket South Africa is to ensure that we can retain our best players," van Zyl told PTI during an interaction.
Van Zyl said that they are working on having long-term contracts.
"Central Contract is one aspect. We are looking at longer term contracts and long term service incentive schemes. We are making sure that within SA cricket fraternity, we try to understand where the players stand. So it's a combination of number of factors, said the pacer, who had played two ODIs without much success, in their comeback year 1992.
Last year, South African pace great Morne Morkel, who took the Kolpak deal after announcing international retirement, had warned the country's cricket establishment to have proper communication channel with players to clarify where they stand in terms of selections and safer contracts.
"The structures are in place to prevent good players from leaving the country. That is what we are focusing on. One of the success factor is to ensure that we retain our young talent as retention is important for any team. We at CSA are putting in measures to ensure that we are addressing concerns of our players," he said.
The South African selection policy currently has a clause where on an average there has to be around five players of colour in the playing XI for every match. This is being done to bring in a balance in selection which many feel wasn't there even after the Proteas made a comeback post-apartheid in 1992.
The transition phase is on currently and India is one of the more challenging places to tour in such circumstances but van Zyl is confident that the team would come up trumps.
"Obviously, it's transition in terms of new players coming through but we still believe we are here to win. Although the team is transitioning from a personnel point of view, we have the skill and ability to compete on the field," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 20:23:43 IST
Also See
James Anderson says he is 'hungry' to keep playing for England, aims to return for Test series against New Zealand in November
India vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock warns Proteas teammates to be 'prepared for the worst' in upcoming tour
India A vs South Africa A: Shikhar Dhawan's half-century in vain as hosts suffer narrow loss in rain-hit fourth unofficial ODI