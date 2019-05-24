South Africa on Friday announced the dates for a tour by England which will include four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

The Test series will start in Centurion on 26 December, followed by South Africa’s traditional New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town, starting on 3 January.

The remaining Tests will be in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

England will play two warm-up matches before the Tests, a two-day game against an Invitation XI and a three-day match against South Africa A. Both fixtures will be in Benoni.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the series would have special significance, "as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test championship following our away series in India in October."

South Africa will also host Australia for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting five days after England’s final fixture on 16 February.

South Africa’s 2019/20 home fixtures:

England tour

17-18 December — Invitation XI, Benoni

20-22 December — South Africa A, Benoni

26-30 December — First Test, Centurion

3-7 January — Second Test, Cape Town

16-20 January — Third Test, Port Elizabeth

24-28 January — Fourth Test, Johannesburg

31 January — SA Invitation XI, Paarl

1 February — Invitation XI, Paarl

4 February — First one-day international, Cape Town

7 February — Second one-day international, Durban

9 February — Third one-day international, Johannesburg

12 February — First Twenty20 international, East London

14 February — Second Twenty20 international, Durban

16 February — Third Twenty20 international, Centurion

Australia tour

21 February — First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg

23 February — Second Twenty20 international, Port Elizabeth

26 February — Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town

29 February — First one-day international, Paarl

4 March — Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

7 March — Third one-day international, Potchefstroom