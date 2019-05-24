First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SCO | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
AFG in IRE | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket South Africa announce dates for 2019/20 home fixtures; England, Australia to tour in multi-format series

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the series would have special significance, as this will be the first home series in the ICC World Test championship since October

Agence France-Presse, May 24, 2019 16:42:54 IST

South Africa on Friday announced the dates for a tour by England which will include four Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

File image of South Africa's cricket team. Reuters

File image of South Africa's cricket team. Reuters

The Test series will start in Centurion on 26 December, followed by South Africa’s traditional New Year Test at Newlands in Cape Town, starting on 3 January.

The remaining Tests will be in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

England will play two warm-up matches before the Tests, a two-day game against an Invitation XI and a three-day match against South Africa A. Both fixtures will be in Benoni.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe said the series would have special significance, "as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test championship following our away series in India in October."

South Africa will also host Australia for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals, starting five days after England’s final fixture on 16 February.

South Africa’s 2019/20 home fixtures:

England tour

17-18 December — Invitation XI, Benoni

20-22 December — South Africa A, Benoni

26-30 December — First Test, Centurion

3-7  January — Second Test, Cape Town

16-20 January — Third Test, Port Elizabeth

24-28 January — Fourth Test, Johannesburg

31 January — SA Invitation XI, Paarl

1 February — Invitation XI, Paarl

4 February — First one-day international, Cape Town

7 February — Second one-day international, Durban

9 February — Third one-day international, Johannesburg

12 February — First Twenty20 international, East London

14 February — Second Twenty20 international, Durban

16 February — Third Twenty20 international, Centurion

Australia tour

21 February — First Twenty20 international, Johannesburg

23 February — Second Twenty20 international, Port Elizabeth

26 February — Third Twenty20 international, Cape Town

29 February — First one-day international, Paarl

4 March — Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

7 March — Third one-day international, Potchefstroom

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:42:54 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket South Africa, ODI, South Africa Vs Australia, South Africa Vs England, SportsTracker, t20, Thabang Moroe

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all