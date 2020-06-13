First Cricket
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says decision of whether they can host T20 World Cup rests on Cricket Australia

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that the decision to conduct the T20 World Cup rests with Cricket Australia, who will have to take the difficult call of whether they can go ahead with the tournament as per schedule in October.

Press Trust of India, Jun 13, 2020 22:46:26 IST

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that the decision to conduct the T20 World Cup rests with Cricket Australia, who will have to take the difficult call of whether they can go ahead with the tournament as per schedule in October.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says decision of whether they can host T20 World Cup rests on Cricket Australia

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. AP

The ICC is yet to take a call on whether they will go ahead with the scheduled tournament Down Under now that the curve has flattened in Australia and 25 percent crowd is set to be allowed to enter stadium.

"If we speak about the T20 (World Cup), I feel it is the decision of the Australian Board whether they will be able to conduct the tournament," Tendulkar told Aaj Tak channel.

Financial aspect is something that needs to be considered with great seriousness, feels Tendulkar.

"The financial side and other aspects will also come into effect. We will have to see whether all these things combine together. This is a difficult decision but cricket is happening, it cannot be a bigger thing than it."

Tendulkar also welcomed the England vs West Indies Test series which will be held in 'bio-secure' environment starting July.

"I am very happy. England is playing their Test match against West Indies from July 8, so slowly the vehicle is coming on the track, which is a good thing."

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 22:46:26 IST

