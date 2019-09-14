First Cricket
Cricket legend Kapil Dev appointed first chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Courses at the Haryana Sports University will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

Press Trust of India, Sep 14, 2019 19:23:02 IST

Chandigarh: Cricket legend Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of the Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district.

"Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonipat," Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Saturday.

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third sports university established by a state government in the country after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai).

Vij had earlier announced that the Sports School, Rai (Sonipat), will be upgraded to a Sports University.

The State Cabinet had recently approved the proposal.

Vij had said that the university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine.

Courses will include training for sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

