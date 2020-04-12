First Cricket
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar interacts with 12,000 doctors, shares knowledge on sports injuries

Always eager to share his vast knowledge and experience, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar interacted with 12,000 doctors on sports injuries.

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2020 15:13:06 IST

Mumbai: Always eager to share his vast knowledge and experience, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar interacted with 12,000 doctors on sports injuries.

In his over two decade-long illustrious career, Tendulkar suffered many health issues, the most prominent being the tennis elbow injury.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. AP

The veteran of 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, got to know through one Dr Sudhir Warrier, an orthopaedic surgeon, that several young doctors across the country were utilising the lockdown time to effectively gain knowledge on sports injuries through live webinars.

A session on sports injuries was held on Saturday and Tendulkar, knowing that his experiences will help these doctors, volunteered to be a part of it.

Tendulkar, accordingly, interacted with around 12,000 doctors, who attended the session.

It is reliably learnt that the 46-year-old legend said he was grateful to the medical fraternity for their service.

During the session, the young orthopaedic doctors got to know how the requirements and treatment outcomes of athletes are different from regular patients, sources said.

Dr Warrier moderated the session with Dr Nitin Patel, physiotherapist, who has worked with the Indian cricket team and Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 15:13:06 IST

Tags : Cricket, Fitness, Injury In Sport, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports Injuries, Sports Medicine, SportsTracker

