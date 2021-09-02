ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Anderson removes Pujara, out for 4

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At The Oval, London, 02 September, 2021

02 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

41/3 (21.2 ov)

4th Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
41/3 (21.2 ov) - R/R 1.92

Play In Progress

Ravindra Jadeja - 0

Virat Kohli (C) - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 7 22 1 0
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 0 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
James Anderson 6.2 0 26 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 39/3 (19.4)

2 (2) R/R: 1.2

Cheteshwar Pujara 4(31) S.R (12.9)

c Jonny Bairstow b James Anderson
17:12 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 39/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 5 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

Anderson has a wicket. Not of Kohli but he has got Pujara out with an away swinger. This was on length, on the fourth stump channel. Pujara went feeling for it and ended up edging it. England on top. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has come out to bat ahead of Rahane and Pant. 

Full Scorecard
17:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Anderson removes Pujara.

Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 4(31) 

What an excellent delivery by Anderson. Looked like an innocuous length delivery but close enough to Pujara, forcing the batsman to offer a shot and then moved away very late to take the edge off the bat. Brilliant. 

Full Scorecard
17:05 (IST)

After 19 overs,India 38/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

Bowling change. First look at Craig Overton for today. And the pacer starts off with a maiden over with Pujara either defending or leaving. The bowling channel is the usual fourth stump line. 

Full Scorecard
17:03 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 38/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 4)

Anderson is back. A leave and two forward defensive shots from Kohli before he is beaten on the inside edge for an LBW appeal but the Indian captain is safe. The fifth ball is driven to mid off and the last one, fuller delivery, is sent to the long on fence for a boundary. 

Full Scorecard
17:00 (IST)
four

FOUR! A boundary for Kohli. Fuller delivery from Anderson and Kohli capitalises with a drive down to long on. 

Full Scorecard
16:58 (IST)

After 17 overs,India 34/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Woakes starts off with a nip-backer as Pujara hurries to defend it after going across. He was beaten but the ball hits him safely outside the line. Woakes then picks the outside off channel, shaping the ball away consistently. Maiden over. 

Full Scorecard
16:53 (IST)

After 16 overs,India 34/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Robinson continues. We will have to wait for the Anderson-Kohli battle. Meanwhile, two leg byes for India as Robinson drifts one onto Kohli pads. There was a Kohli cover drive in the over but it went straight to the fielder. 

Full Scorecard
16:49 (IST)

After 15 overs,India 32/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 4 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

No more maiden over for Woakes. Drifts one onto the leg and Pujara flicks it to the deep square leg fence for a boundary. Woakes immediately shortens his length and Pujara plays out the remaining five balls safely. 

Full Scorecard
16:47 (IST)
four

FOUR! Finally, some runs off Woakes. A fuller delivery on leg stump and Pujara flicks it to the deep square leg fence. 

Full Scorecard
16:45 (IST)

After 14 overs,India 28/2 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 0 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)

Both Indian openers depart! Robinson dismisses Rahul with an incoming delivery. The pacer was trying this for a while. Rahul saw a back of length ball, went on the back foot to play the flick but unfortunately was beaten on the inside edge. He took a review with some hope but the umpire's call had him going back to the hut. Kohli out in the middle and leaves the last delivery. Maiden-wicket over. 

Full Scorecard
Load More

15:07 (IST)

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
15:07 (IST)

England playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for England: Ollie Pope in for Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes comes in for Sam Curran.
15:05 (IST)

Two changes for India: Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav comes in for Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.
15:01 (IST)

TOSS: Joe Root wins the toss and England will be bowling first in the fourth Test at The Oval.

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Bowling change. First look at Craig Overton for today. And the pacer starts off with a maiden over with Pujara either defending or leaving. The bowling channel is the usual fourth stump line.

Preview: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's wretched form and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's probable inclusion will have the most significant impact on the Indian team's efforts to move on from their Leeds debacle when they takes on a stronger England side in the fourth Test at the Oval.

The high of an inspirational victory at the Lord's was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley and the penultimate game at Oval would certainly have an impact on both sides as the series heads towards its busin1ess end.

Skipper Virat Kohli had said that a victory at Lord's didn't guarantee a win in the next Test and a defeat at Headingley doesn't mean that an encore would happen at the Oval with the series locked at 1-1.

Not the one to believe that outside noise (fans and experts) should be given much credence, the Indian captain, in his heart of hearts, knows that all is not well with his batting unit and the biggest problem is the performance of its three middle-order stalwarts - the skipper himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and his deputy Rahane.

Pujara might have redeemed himself with a knock of 91 which was high on "intent quotient" but the same can't be said about Rahane, whose form is shaky despite a crucial 61 in the second innings at the Lord's.

In all likelihood, Rahane would get another chance but over the past two years, his inconsistency has hurt this team badly.

If Rahane is dropped at all, then Vihari has a better chance of coming in as he also bowls off-spin.

The Oval track has traditionally helped spinners and therefore Ashwin, who had a six-wicket haul in a county game for Surrey (vs Somerset) might just bring in his 400 plus wicket experience to trouble the English batters who have been wary of him in the past.

But Kohli, whose fascination for four pacers is well documented, might want to replace an off-colour Ishant Sharma with Shardul Thakur, who is more of an all-rounder and it remains to be seen if Ashwin comes in place of Jadeja, who hasn't been penetrative enough.

Similarly, the skipper has indicated looking at the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have bowled over 100 overs in the series so far.

If their middle-order is a cause of concern, the other aspect that's bound to give them sleepless nights is the form of rival skipper Joe Root, who has already tallied over 500 runs in just three games with a hat-trick of hundreds.

Jonny Bairstow is expected to keep wickets as Jos Buttler has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.

Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test: How to Watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. AFP

However, England have enough resources in their arsenal to trouble India.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:

When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.

Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

