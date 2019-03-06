First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 05, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 8 runs
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket boards of Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland form new European Twenty20 league

The cricket boards of Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland have reached an agreement to form a new European Twenty20 league that will be held from 30 August to 22 September this year, the three boards said in a joint statement.

Reuters, Mar 06, 2019 18:30:50 IST

Bengaluru: The cricket boards of Scotland, Netherlands and Ireland have reached an agreement to form a new European Twenty20 league that will be held from 30 August to 22 September this year, the three boards said in a joint statement.

The tournament has been developed in consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the name of the tournament and the venues to be announced in April.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

Six city-based franchise teams, two from each country, will play 30 group-stage matches followed by the semi-finals and a final.

“The proposal put forward ... of a six-team European tournament featuring teams from Ireland and Netherlands provides an excellent basis for Scottish cricket to prosper,” Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Malcolm Cannon said.

GS Holding Inc and Woods Entertainment will deliver the tournament under an initial 10-year agreement, with the matches set to be broadcast in global markets.

The rules state that each team must have at least nine domestic players and a maximum of seven overseas players in their squads. Six domestic players must be among the 11 on the field in each match.

The boards also said the national teams’ coaches and support staff will be allowed to participate with the teams as long as it does not conflict with their national duties.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 18:30:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sports, SportsTracker, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all