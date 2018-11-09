Cricket Australia to reconsider one-year bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner, says board CEO Kevin Roberts
ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Steve Smith and David Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal.
Melbourne: Cricket Australia will give "due consideration" to the Australian Cricketers Association's (ACA) demand of revoking the ball-tampering bans on Steve Smith and David Warner, said board CEO Kevin Roberts.
ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Smith and Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal, which rocked the nation in March.
File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters
The scathing review said the governing body was perceived as "arrogant" and treated its elite players like commodities, allowing 'alpha-male' egos to develop a win-at-all-costs approach.
"The ACA submission around the players' sanctions was received by the board a few days ago," Roberts told reporters.
"It was addressed to the board rather than to me or all management. So not for me to comment on a board matter other than to say that the board will be respecting that submission and giving it due consideration," he added.
Smith and Warner were handed a 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months, a punishment termed "harsh" by many former players.
Australia have been struggling in the absence of Smith and Warner. They recently lost the Test and T20 series to Pakistan in the UAE and currently trail the home ODI series against South Africa.
They were also blanked by England 5-0 in another ODI series.
The relationship between CA and ACA have not been the best in recent times and repairing it is important, said Roberts.
"I think what's really important is that we at Cricket Australia need to embrace the players and we need to make sure that the players feel a really valued part of Cricket Australia.
"There's no doubt that we need to face up to the review and the fact that it acknowledged that the organisation hasn't been united enough across the playing and long-playing sides," added Roberts.
After the ODI and one-off T20 against South Africa, Australia will host India for three T20s, four Tests and three ODIs starting 21 November.
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018
Also See
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's bans must be reconsidered in light of Cricket Australia's culture review findings
Ball tampering scandal was a 'WTF moment' that shocked us all, says former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland
Cricket Australia board member Mark Taylor says new reviews are 'confronting' for governing body, team