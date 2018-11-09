First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 07, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 06, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 71 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Nov 09, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
SA in AUS Nov 11, 2018
AUS vs SA
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket Australia to reconsider one-year bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner, says board CEO Kevin Roberts

ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Steve Smith and David Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal.

Press Trust of India, November 09, 2018

Melbourne: Cricket Australia will give "due consideration" to the Australian Cricketers Association's (ACA) demand of revoking the ball-tampering bans on Steve Smith and David Warner, said board CEO Kevin Roberts.

ACA has increased the pressure on CA to lift the ban on Smith and Warner ever since an independent review claimed that the 'culture' nurtured by the board contributed to the ball-tampering scandal, which rocked the nation in March.

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

File image of Steve Smith and David Warner. Reuters

The scathing review said the governing body was perceived as "arrogant" and treated its elite players like commodities, allowing 'alpha-male' egos to develop a win-at-all-costs approach.

"The ACA submission around the players' sanctions was received by the board a few days ago," Roberts told reporters.

"It was addressed to the board rather than to me or all management. So not for me to comment on a board matter other than to say that the board will be respecting that submission and giving it due consideration," he added.

Smith and Warner were handed a 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months, a punishment termed "harsh" by many former players.

Australia have been struggling in the absence of Smith and Warner. They recently lost the Test and T20 series to Pakistan in the UAE and currently trail the home ODI series against South Africa.

They were also blanked by England 5-0 in another ODI series.

The relationship between CA and ACA have not been the best in recent times and repairing it is important, said Roberts.

"I think what's really important is that we at Cricket Australia need to embrace the players and we need to make sure that the players feel a really valued part of Cricket Australia.

"There's no doubt that we need to face up to the review and the fact that it acknowledged that the organisation hasn't been united enough across the playing and long-playing sides," added Roberts.

After the ODI and one-off T20 against South Africa, Australia will host India for three T20s, four Tests and three ODIs starting 21 November.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018

Tags : ACA, Australia, Australian Cricketers' Association, Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket Australia, David Warner, Pakistan, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade



fp-mobile


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4753 113
4 South Africa 4785 111
5 Pakistan 4207 100
6 Australia 3759 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 4911 126
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2803 112
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all