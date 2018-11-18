Cricket Australia to deliberate reducing ball-tampering bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft
Australian cricket is enduring one of its worst phases and a run of losses in recent times prompted calls to bring back the two star players before the contests against India.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW Vs IREW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW India Women beat Australia Women by 48 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs SLW West Indies Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 83 runs
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar grenade attack kills 3: Two arrested; Punjab CM says can't rule out role of Khalistani, Kashmiri groups
-
Unidentified gunmen abduct youth in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; seventh such incident in district since Thursday
-
Vijay’s Sarkar, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 create commotion in Tamil cinema as smaller films fight for screens
-
California wildfires: Toll rises to 78, over 1,200 people still missing; firefighters say blaze contained 50%
-
'Congress talks of cow protection in Madhya Pradesh but its Kerala leaders eat beef in public': Narendra Modi in Chhindwara
-
CIC orders RBI, PMO to disclose Raghuram Rajan's letter on bank loan defaulters again, asks them to 'justify denial'
-
The Relli community fights back: Sewage workers protest against apathy, discrimination
-
NBA: Five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway on Warriors' era of dominance, changes in basketball since his retirement and more
-
इंदौर में बोले मोदी, 'जिस नेता को उसकी पार्टी सीरियस नहीं लेती उसे जनता क्या सीरियस लेगी'
-
सबरीमाला विवाद पर CPM की दुविधा के बीच BJP-कांग्रेस में हिंदू वोट बैंक हासिल करने की होड़
-
MP Election: पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला-'कंफ्यूज हो गए हो और आपकी पार्टी फ्यूज हो गई है'
-
अमृतसर के निरंकारी भवन में ग्रेनेड हमला, धमाके में 3 की मौत, 20 लोग घायल
-
महासमुंद: PM मोदी का कांग्रेस पर तंज, कहा- सबसे पहले अपना पार्टी अध्यक्ष बदलें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Melbourne: Australian cricket authorities are bracing up for a final round of deliberations on reducing the ball-tampering ban on Steve Smith and David Warner, with a face-off against an upbeat India awaiting the weakened home team.
According to Fairfax Media, the CA board will convene a meeting early this week to discuss whether the ban on Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft should be reduced.
Australian trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were caught cheating during the Cape Town Test early this year. Agencies
This comes in the wake of the Australian Cricketers' Association asking for a rethink on the suspension sentences following the Longstaff review, which the ACA said provided new and compelling evidence that CA - and not just the players involved - contributed to the atmosphere that prompted the events of the Cape Town Test in March.
Australian cricket is enduring one of its worst phases and a run of losses in recent times prompted calls to bring back the two star players before the contests against India.
Smith and Warner are eight months into their one-year bans, while Bancroft will be eligible to return in December. But there has been calls for the bans on Smith and Warner to be reduced, given Australia's poor form and the fact that the top Test side in the world are coming around.
ACA chiefs Al Nicholson and Greg Dyer and their board, according to Fairfax Media, had planned to meet the CA board to discuss their submission before a call was made.
While the players' association is keen on another round of communication with CA, it was learnt that the Board would call the ACA only if it feels it needs clarity or more information on its submission.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2018
Also See
Cricket Australia to reconsider one-year bans imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner, says board CEO Kevin Roberts
Perth Scorchers expect Cameron Bancroft to return to Big Bash League as soon as ball-tampering ban ends
Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's bans must be reconsidered in light of Cricket Australia's culture review findings