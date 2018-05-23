First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket Australia signs new four-year shirt sponsorship contract despite ball-tampering scandal

Alinta Energy will become the principal partner of the men's team in all three formats of the game, securing branding rights to have its name on shirts for all international cricket played in Australia.

AFP, May 23, 2018

Sydney: Cricket Australia signed a four-year deal with a new shirt sponsor Wednesday, seemingly unperturbed by the ball-tampering scandal that badly damaged the sport's reputation.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

Alinta Energy will become the principal partner of the men's team in all three formats of the game, securing branding rights to have its name on shirts for all international cricket played in Australia.

They replace Qantas Airways, although the national carrier remains a key sponsor and will continue to be the shirt partner for overseas tours.

No value was put on the new deal, which follows the tampering scandal in South Africa this year that led to bans for then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

In the fallout, fund manager Magellan tore up its contract as naming rights sponsor for Australia's domestic Tests while several companies withdrew their partnerships with the three players.

Alinta chief Jeff Dimery said Australian cricket was "an institution that will continue to engage and inspire us"

"We're proud to be backing the sport from the community to elite level for the next four years," he added.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018

Tags : #Alinta Energy #Australian National Cricket Team #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket Australia #David Warner #Jeff Dimery #Magellan #Qantas Airways #South Africa National Cricket Team #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all