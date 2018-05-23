Sydney: Cricket Australia signed a four-year deal with a new shirt sponsor Wednesday, seemingly unperturbed by the ball-tampering scandal that badly damaged the sport's reputation.

Alinta Energy will become the principal partner of the men's team in all three formats of the game, securing branding rights to have its name on shirts for all international cricket played in Australia.

They replace Qantas Airways, although the national carrier remains a key sponsor and will continue to be the shirt partner for overseas tours.

No value was put on the new deal, which follows the tampering scandal in South Africa this year that led to bans for then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft.

In the fallout, fund manager Magellan tore up its contract as naming rights sponsor for Australia's domestic Tests while several companies withdrew their partnerships with the three players.

Alinta chief Jeff Dimery said Australian cricket was "an institution that will continue to engage and inspire us"

"We're proud to be backing the sport from the community to elite level for the next four years," he added.