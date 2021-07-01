Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Cricket Australia planning to allow big crowds during Ashes

  • Agence France-Presse
  • July 1st, 2021
  • 8:57:35 IST

Sydney: Cricket Australia is planning on big crowds for the Ashes series against England later this year, with venues being sold to full capacity despite ongoing concerns about COVID-19.

Chief executive Nick Hockley said tickets would go on sale Monday with all stadiums sold to their limit except the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground which will have an initial capacity of 85 percent.

"The Ashes rivalry is one of the biggest in world sport, and we hope that conditions will allow as many fans as possible to attend," Hockley said in a statement late Wednesday.

Representational image. Image credit: Twitter/@CricketAus

Representational image. Image credit: Twitter/@CricketAus

"In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds."

The five-Test series is due to start in Brisbane on December 8 before a day/night match in Adelaide, followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne then Sydney and Perth.

Hockley's optimism comes despite Sydney, Brisbane and Perth currently in lockdown after a flare-up of the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 which has seen sports events scamble to shift their games out of those cities.

With barely five months until the Ashes starts, it remains highly unlikely that the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters will be able to travel to Australia, given current bans on international arrivals.

"Hopefully people will be able to make the trip but if they can't, then I know they'll be following very closely from England and from around the cricket world," Hockley said.

Australia are due to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Hobart ahead of the Ashes and will play New Zealand and Sri Lanka in limited overs games following their showdown with England.

Updated Date: July 01, 2021 08:57:35 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe despite COVID-19 restrictions
First Cricket News

Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe despite COVID-19 restrictions

The tour will feature a Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. Players will be in a bio-secure bubble.

COVID-19 vaccines in India and around the world
Health

COVID-19 vaccines in India and around the world

Covaxin is an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Aaron Finch hopes Australian players will soon be allowed to take families on tours
First Cricket News

Aaron Finch hopes Australian players will soon be allowed to take families on tours

Finch's statement came after Indian players were allowed to take their families along with them for the ongoing tour of England.