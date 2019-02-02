Cricket Australia officials inspect Ranchi's JSCA Stadium ahead of ODI against India
A five-member team, including three from Cricket Australia Friday visited the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex in Dhurwa in Ranchi and inspected the arrangements for the ODI match between India and Australia on 8 March.
Ranchi: A five-member team, including three from Cricket Australia Friday visited the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex in Dhurwa in Ranchi and inspected the arrangements for the ODI match between India and Australia on 8 March.
Representative photo. Getty Images
According to a JSCA statement, the team inspected dressing rooms, dining areas, pitch, ground, galleries, media centre, net practice area and the indoor cricket facility.
The inspection was followed by a briefing by the JSCA covering all the aspects related to stadium operations, security, hospitality and logistics etc, the release said, adding that the team appeared pleased with the arrangements.
The CA team was represented by Practice Berthold (Team Operations Manager), Sean Carroll (Head of security) and Brendan Drew (Australia Cricketers' Association representative).
The Indian team comprised Mayank Parikh (BCCI Logistics Manager) and Girish Dongre (BCCI Liaison for Australia team).
Updated Date:
Feb 02, 2019 11:28:14 IST
