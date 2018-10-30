First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in IND | 4th ODI Oct 29, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 224 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd T20I Oct 28, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
PAK and NZ in UAE Oct 31, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
WI in IND Nov 01, 2018
IND vs WI
Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket Australia head David Peever asked to quit following revelations made in independent review about board's 'arrogant' culture

The independent review released Monday found that an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture within Cricket Australia contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory.

Agence France-Presse, October 30, 2018

Melbourne: Cricket Australia chairman David Peever faced growing calls to quit Tuesday after a damning review slammed the body's conduct leading up to a major ball-tampering scandal.

The independent review released Monday found that an "arrogant" and "controlling" culture within Cricket Australia contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory.

Peever has so far avoided an exodus of senior figures after the scandal, when players were caught using sandpaper to alter the ball in a Test match against South Africa in March.

Rio Tinto managing director of operations in Australia, David Peever, gestures during a media event in Sydney to announce the company's sponsorship of the Australian Olympic Committee April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne (AUSTRALIA - Tags: ENERGY SPORT OLYMPICS BUSINESS) - GM1E74E0SSJ01

File image of David Peever. Reuters

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, coach Darren Lehmann and team performance boss Pat Howard all resigned. Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, and batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

Peever, a former Rio Tinto mining executive who was reappointed for a second term as chairman only last week, said on Monday that he wouldn't step aside.

"The work was never about wanting to dwell on negatives," Peever told national broadcaster ABC Monday night when asked why he and the CA board should not resign.

"This is a very important day for cricket and we are moving forward from here," he added.

But former Australian bowler Geoff Lawson said the chairman should be replaced by someone who played at the elite level.

"We need a serious cricketing figurehead, not a corporate cricket figurehead," he told Fox News.

"The business of cricket has overwhelmed the playing of cricket."

'Let these contrite men play'

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd also entered the debate, tweeting #PeeverShouldResign.

"So let's get this straight. #CricketAustralia, under David Peever, has overseen the destruction of the intn'l image of our national game. But Peever gets re-appointed as Chair last wk, 3 days before release of damning Longstaff Report?"

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) said in light of the scathing assessment, CA must share responsibility for the scandal, calling the bans on Smith, Warner and Bancroft to be lifted.

"With this new information, common sense, common decency, basic fairness, proportionality and natural justice demand that the punishment is reduced," ACA President Greg Dyer told reporters in Melbourne.

"The players have already lost time in the game, chances to play for Australia, endured public humiliation and faced massive financial penalties."

The CA review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre accused Cricket Australia of ignoring the spirit of the game, leaving players without moral guidance.

"My message to Cricket Australia is a simple one: These contrite men have been punished enough. Let these contrite men play," Dyer said.

ACA also called for the "urgent" implementation of all 42 recommendations in the 145-page report, which also included complaints from those involved in the sport of a bullying culture in elite men's cricket.

Among the recommendations was an anti-harassment code to stop sledging, and training to improve team leaders' "moral courage".

The team, who have struggled for form in the absence of batting stars Smith and Warner, also released a "players pact" promising to respect the traditions of the game.

Similar initiatives in the past, such as the "Spirit of Cricket" charter in 2003, had little impact.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018

Tags : ACA, Australian Cricketers' Association, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Darren Lehmann, David Peever, Ethics Centre, Geoff Lawson, James Sutherland, Kevin Rudd, SportsTracker

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all