Cricket Australia has refuted media reports stating that former Australian opener Justin Langer will be appointed as national team coach following Darren Lehmann's departure after the ball-tampering scandal.

The West Australian had reported that the CA board would meet on Friday to appoint Langer, the current coach for Western Australia, as Lehmann's successor. However, CA has denied that Langer will be appointed as the coach but said that the board will meet on Friday to finalise their approach and appointing the timeline to choose the next Australian coach.

In a statement, a CA spokesperson said, "The process to be undertaken for the appointment of a new coach will be discussed and agreed at the CA board meeting this Friday.

"No appointment has been made, and nor will any candidate be put to the board for ratification on Friday. We expect to have a clearer understanding of the approach and appointment timelines following this meeting," the spokesperson added.

Langer is the favourite to be Lehmann's successor along with former teammates Jason Gillespie and Ricky Ponting. What may not work in Langer's favour is his stance that the next coach should oversee the team in all formats of the game, whereas CA prefers two coaches to oversee the Test and limited-overs side.

The former Test player has been instrumental in turning around the fortunes of Western Australia and Perth Scorchers leading the former to two ODI titles as well as winning the Big Bash League three times with the Scorchers.