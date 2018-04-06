{literal}{/literal} Cricket Australia chiefs rule out stepping down over ball-tampering scandal, say it's 'not the time for a witch hunt'- Firstcricket News, Firstpost
Cricket Australia chiefs rule out stepping down over ball-tampering scandal, say it's 'not the time for a witch hunt'

Australia top cricket chiefs ruled out stepping down on Friday, after a ball-tampering scandal shocked the nation, saying it was "not the time for a witch-hunt", as a review into player conduct was announced

AFP, April 06, 2018

Brisbane: Australia top cricket chiefs ruled out stepping down on Friday, after a ball-tampering scandal shocked the nation, saying it was "not the time for a witch-hunt", as a review into player conduct was announced.

The sport has been engulfed in one of its biggest crisis after former captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft attempted to alter the ball's condition in the third Test in South Africa last month.

Steve Smith and David Warner have been suspended by Cricket Australia for a year each. Reuters

Steve Smith and David Warner have been suspended by Cricket Australia for a year each. Reuters

Smith and Warner were banned for a year and Bancroft for nine months, with the trio accepting their sanctions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Critics have questioned whether CA's role in the affair should come under scrutiny, but chairman David Peever said he did not intend to step down and that chief executive James Sutherland's job was not in jeopardy.

"James Sutherland's position is not under review, he continues to retain the full support of the board," Peever told reporters in Brisbane. "In respect to my own position, no, I do not intend to step down, and that hasn't been suggested by the board. Our task now is to work through this problem and make sure we come through and cricket comes through it much more strongly."

"I think we will all come under the microscope about what is happening in the organisation. But this is not the time for a witch-hunt," he added.

Peever said the governing body was "moving forward", with an independent review announced last week to "have a broad remit" and look into wider cultural and organisational issues in the sport.

He added that former Test opener Rick McCosker would also chair a separate process driven by players and former players to consider a charter setting out "standards of behaviour and expectations of Australian teams".

"It is anticipated that this process will include assessments as to whether changes to codes and standards governing player conduct are required," Peever, a former managing director of mining giant Rio Tinto, said.

All three players have been dumped by sponsors as a result of the scandal, while Cricket Australia has been dropped by its top sponsor, fund manager Magellan.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 06, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Ball Tampering #Cricket #Cricket Australia #David Peever #David Warner #Rick McCosker #SportsTracker #Steve Smith

