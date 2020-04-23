First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket Australia chief says organisers 'exploring all options' to stage T20 World Cup this year

Cricket Australia is already feeling the financial heat due to the coronavirus pandemic and with cricketing action unlikely to resume anytime soon, it is staring at losses worth 'hundreds of millions of dollars'

Press Trust of India, Apr 23, 2020 20:45:54 IST

Dubai: Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying "we are exploring all other options" to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November.

Cricket Australia chief says organisers exploring all options to stage T20 World Cup this year

Australia successfully staged the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February-March this year. ICC photo

Like other sports, cricketing action too has come to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the IPL indefinitely postponed and the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, facing an uncertain future.

"Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned," Roberts said.

He attended the chief executives' committee meeting with the apex body via a conference call.

"We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will make the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well," Roberts added in an ICC statement.

CA is already feeling the financial heat due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and with cricketing action unlikely to resume anytime soon, it is staring at losses worth "hundreds of millions of dollars".

The Australian cricket body has stood down 80 percent of its full-time staff and soon the players might have to take pay cuts.

Roberts is banking on the India series in the summer to save "hundreds of millions". Instead of the scheduled four Tests, a five-match home series against India has been proposed at a single venue if the need arises.

"If you contemplate the prospect of the international season, in particular, is affected, we have an issue of hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands."

"So it's very important that ... we do everything possible to stage the season," Roberts had said earlier this week when asked about the financial implications of India not able tour in the Australian summer as a result of the pandemic.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 20:45:54 IST

Tags : Australia, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket Australia, IPL 2020, SportsTracker, t20 World Cup 2020

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all