First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts set to be sacked, say reports

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts is set to be replaced by an interim CEO after losing support of the board over his stewardship of the game during the coronavirus shutdown.

Reuters, Jun 15, 2020 15:24:32 IST

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts is set to be replaced by an interim CEO after losing support of the board over his stewardship of the game during the coronavirus shutdown, local media reported on Monday.

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts set to be sacked, say reports

File image of Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts. AFP

Members of the board held an emergency meeting on Sunday to put handover arrangements in place for a replacement, The Australian newspaper said.

The reports did not give details about the interim CEO, while CA did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Roberts has been criticised for his handling of the shutdown since a decision to furlough about 80 percent of staff at head office in April to “proactively” manage the impact of COVID-19.

State associations that nominate members to the CA board have pushed back against proposed cuts to their grants, while the players’ union has called for dispute resolution with the governing body after rejecting its forward estimates for the revenue that underpins player payments.

CA’s decision to snub Perth as a venue for one of the four test matches in the lucrative India tour in the home summer also angered Western Australia’s state association.

Roberts said earlier this month the domestic game stood to lose A$80 million ($54.55 million) due to COVID-19, with fans barred from stadiums and the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October likely to be postponed.

But with the India tour for December all but confirmed and spectators expected to return to stadiums from next month as COVID-19 infections dwindle, media pundits have accused Roberts of concocting a financial disaster.

“The good news for cricket has put further pressure on Roberts with states and players emboldened about their claims the game is not facing a financial crisis,” The Australian said.

Roberts would become the third CEO of a major Australian sport to lose their job during the coronavirus outbreak, with National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle stepping down in recent months.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 15:24:32 IST

Tags : Australia, Australian Cricket Team, CA, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Shutdown, COVID-19, Cricket Australia, Kevin Roberts


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all