Meblourne: Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has resigned effective immediately, the governing body said on its website on Tuesday.

Roberts will be replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, CA chairman Earl Eddings told reporters in a video call.

Roberts, who succeeded long-serving CEO James Sutherland in October 2018, had been under fire over his handling of the coronavirus shutdown, having put state associations and players off-side over cost-cutting proposals.

As per a report published in The Australian, Members of the board held an emergency meeting on Sunday to put handover arrangements in place for a replacement.

Roberts has become the third CEO after National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle in Australian sport to lose their job during the coronavirus outbreak.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 10:19:34 IST

