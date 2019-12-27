Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts says Sourav Ganguly's idea of 'ODI Super Series' is innovative
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's idea for a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' as innovative but stopped short of giving any commitment.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
The resistance must begin at home: Domestic silence amid nationwide protests an act of extreme privilege
-
With US assistance no longer guaranteed, Saudi Arabia adopts a new strategy: Talks with regional foes
-
Congress unhappy about portfolio allocation in Maharashtra, says party source; cabinet expansion likely on 30 December
-
Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh on working with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz and attempting comedy
-
Anti-CAA protests: Activists, lawyers write to Karnataka human rights panel seeking action against Mangaluru Police for two deaths on 19 Dec
-
Premier League: Liverpool destroy Leicester City to go 13 points clear at top; Manchester United beat Newcastle
-
Why Union Budget 2020 is an opportunity for govt to demonstrate its intent to rebuild economic policy credibility
-
A matriarch of Smit's founding family looks back on how things have changed in the Meghalaya village
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts has termed BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's idea for a four-nation 'ODI Super Series' as "innovative" but stopped short of giving any commitment.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. AFP
Ganguly had said India will lock horns with England, Australia and one other top cricketing side in an annual ODI series starting 2021.
The move is seen as a counter to prevent ICC from implementing their plan of having a global event organised by the international body in every calendar year.
After a recent meeting with Ganguly in London, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said it was open to discussions on the matter.
"I think it's an example of the innovative thinking coming out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president," Roberts said.
"In his very short time, only a couple of months, we have already seen India commit to and host a day-night Test in Kolkata, so a brilliant result there. And now a suggestion around the Super Series, another potential innovation," he added.
The CA CEO said he will be in India next month and Bangladesh talking about the future cricket calendar. He also said he had discussions with New Zealand and Pakistan "talking about the importance of our future partnership".
Roberts sought to assuage feelings of other Boards, saying that all other nations should also be given opportunities for quality cricket and chances to raise revenue.
"We're really respectful of the importance of our international cricket relationships and our role as a leader in world cricket in supporting the development of cricket in other countries.
"We're looking forward to hosting Afghanistan next year and that is an example of our commitment to world cricket. We have discussions with all member nations of the ICC and take really seriously our role to partner them and working together with them to grow the game around the world.
"Cricket is more or less a religion on the sub-continent. It's absolutely the favourite sport in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We've got to try and make sure we see the game emerging in countries all around the world."
He said that a crowd of more than 80,000 turning up on the Boxing Day at the MCG would help ensure that the fixture between the Trans-Tasman neighbours would become a far more regular occurrence.
He also stated that the MCG would keep the Boxing Day Test for the foreseeable future, as CA negotiates a new stadium deal with the Melbourne Cricket Club.
"We really value the partnership with New Zealand. We are already having some high-level discussions around the cricket calendar from 2023 to 2031 and we absolutely hope and look forward to hosting New Zealand at a Boxing Day Test well before another 32 years pass," Roberts said.
"They are a really important partner and nation in the world of cricket. The reality is there is only one venue in Australia that can host over 80,000 people on Boxing Day as the MCG did yesterday. It was just a picture. That's something we are really grateful for and respect. The MCG Test is one of the two most iconic Tests on the planet, along with the Lord's Test.
"Given the importance of the MCG Test to world cricket, I would like to think it will remain here in perpetuity. There is a bit of work to be done on that front. But you would have to say it is best for world cricket to have a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne for years to come."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 27, 2019 11:29:56 IST
Also See
Three-time World Cup winner Laura Marsh announces retirement from international cricket
Four-nation tournament will isolate other cricketing nations, says former Pakistan player Rashid Latif
Easier to schedule pink-ball Test against India if they are certain to make World Test Championship final: Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts