Cricket Association of Bengal suspends U-13 cricketer Nitesh Chowdhury, Abdul Masood Cricket Academy for age fraud
The Cricket Association of Bengal handed out the sanctions to Nitesh Chowdhury, Abdul Masood Cricket Academy in a meeting chaired by vice-president Samar Paul.
Kolkata: The Cricket Association of Bengal on Sunday handed a two-year ban on Under-13 cricketer Nitesh Chowdhury while Abdul Masood Cricket Academy was suspended for one year for age fraud.
The age fraud incident came to light during the knockout stage of their sub-junior U-13 tournament.
The CAB handed out the sanctions in a meeting chaired by vice-president Samar Paul.
"The ban will be in effect from Saturday. CAB reiterate zero-tolerance policy for age fraud. With this strict action against age fraud, CAB stood by their promise to maintain the integrity of the sport in the state and will continue to do so in future," the CAB said in a statement.
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 22:03:44 IST
