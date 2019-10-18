Cricket Association of Bengal invites Bangladesh prime minister Shiekh Hasina for Eden Gardens Test
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has sent an invitation to Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to watch her country's Test match against India at the Eden Gardens from 22 to 26 November, sources in the association said.
File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters
It has been learnt that CAB has also sent invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but it couldn't be confirmed from the CAB sources.
"I can confirm that an invitation has been sent to Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's office some time back. However, in the case of our honourable prime minister, BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly is looking into it. I cannot confirm or deny the development," a senior CAB official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
It will be an interesting picture of cricket diplomacy if the two leaders are seen watching the game from VVIP box of Dr BC Roy Club House.
Updated Date:
Oct 18, 2019 08:53:54 IST
