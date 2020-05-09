First Cricket
Cricket Association of Bengal conducts webinar on sports psychology for women cricketers

The Cricket Association of Bengal webinar focused on how to remain stress free, physical fitness and positive mindset for women's U-23, U-19 players and was taken by Dr Reena Kaul, senior scientific officer (sport psychology), Sports Authority of India.

Press Trust of India, May 09, 2020 23:03:43 IST

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday conducted a webinar on sports psychology for women cricketers to make sure all players have positive mindset amid the nationwide lockdown.

Representative image. Getty Images

The webinar focused on how to remain stress free, physical fitness and positive mindset for women's U-23, U-19 players and was taken by Dr Reena Kaul, senior scientific officer (sport psychology), Sports Authority of India.

"For physical fitness we have told them to add yoga and pranayam with their regular exercise schedule and for mental health my advices were- relaxation exercise, meditation, positive self affirmation, staying away from negativity. Another important thing is to be in touch with the players and coach as now you can't go out and play," Dr Kaul said.

"This was a very useful session, was interactive too. Girls asked questions about how to keep a positive mind at different situations during game and never lose the focus," women's U-19 coach Priyanka Roy said about the session.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said they have also engaged a senior sports psychologist to enable the players to stay mentally fit.

Bengal manager — cricket operations Joydeep Mukherjee, assistant coach Arpita Ghosh, trainer Manoshi Parui, physio Moulima Patra and selector Sujata Sinha also attended the session.

Updated Date: May 09, 2020 23:03:43 IST

