'Crazy few hours': MI's Tristan Stubbs talks about maiden IPL call-up

Mumbai Indians' new recruit Tristan Stubbs revealed what he was doing when he got the call-up from the franchise. The MI side had named Stubbs as a replacement for injured Tymal Mills.

The South African player said that he was playing golf in Zimbabwe when he got to know that he has been picked up by the cash-rich league's most successful team.

"I was very excited. I was on the golf course in Zimbabwe. Crazy few hours once I found out," Stubbs said while speaking to Start Sports according to a report in India Today, ahead of MI's match against SRH.

"My old man asked me to call him because he knew it before me, so I called him and he told me. It's awesome to be here. Wonderful tournament to be a part of and experience everything," he said.

Stubbs who made his debut against CSK in the IPL had a forgettable start to his career as he dismissed for zero but he suggested that doesn't really want to remember that.

"I tried not to look into that too much, just keep going and trying my best," he said.

"Yeah, I am going to enjoy tonight. I think it will benefit be me quite a bit because playing in these conditions is different. Learning and all of that, so it will benefit me a lot. Just watch the ball and if it's there hit it, keep it simple," he added.

