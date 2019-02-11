Craig McMillan to step down as New Zealand batting coach after upcoming World Cup
McMillan said the conclusion of the showpiece tournament was the right time to move on after five years in the job, including helping New Zealand reach the final of the 2015 World Cup.
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Live Now
- India Women in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2019 NZW Vs INDW New Zealand Women beat India Women by 2 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 34 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs PAK Pakistan beat South Africa by 27 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 13th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs IRE - Feb 13th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED vs SCO - Feb 13th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs NED - Feb 15th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bikaner land scam: Robert Vadra invokes 'not first buyer-seller' clause; ED set to quiz him in Jaipur on Tuesday
-
Gujjar quota stir: 13 trains affected in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur-Bayana section; special trains deployed along alternative routes
-
BJP hits back at HD Kumaraswamy with a 'tape': Karnataka MLA's price up from Rs 2 lakh in 1983 to Rs 25 crore in 2019
-
Mythology for the Millennial: The rise and fall of Sarama, dog of the gods, or why you should feed your neighbourhood stray
-
BAFTAs 2019: Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma wins best film; The Favourite takes home seven awards
-
Minimum income schemes for poor: Both Congress and BJP are doing it wrong; freebies won't cure poverty
-
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s Montpellier win is a throwback to his past glory, and also a reminder of his impressive longevity
-
Saudi Arabia doesn't know where Jamal Khashoggi's body is, say officials, blame Turkey for not giving enough evidence
-
From Manipur fulvettas to Darjeeling woodpeckers, bird-watching in Arunachal’s Dibang Valley
-
Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow LIVE: प्रियंका ने शुरू किया रोड शो, साथ में राहुल गांधी और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी
-
News LIVE Updates: वृन्दावन में गरीब बच्चों के कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी
-
राहुल गांधी ने दिया नायडू को समर्थन, PM पर उठाए सवाल
-
शारदा चिटफंड केस: SC ने जांच की निगरानी से किया इनकार, राजीव कुमार से पूछताछ जारी
-
PetroTech 2019 को संबोधित कर रहे हैं पीएम, कहा- क्रूड प्राइसिंग में एक संतुलन लाने की जरूरत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
Wellington: Former New Zealand international Craig McMillan announced on Monday he will step down as Black Caps batting coach after this year's World Cup in England and Wales.
McMillan said the conclusion of the showpiece tournament was the right time to move on after five years in the job, including helping New Zealand reach the final of the 2015 World Cup.
Craig McMillan joined Black Caps as batting coach in 2014. Image courtesy: Twitter @BLACKCAPS
"It's been a privilege to be able to work with the likes of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor day-in and day-out and to see the records they've accomplished has been very satisfying," he said.
McMillan, who played 55 Tests and 197 one-day internationals for the Black Caps, was given the role of batting mentor by former head coach Mike Hesson, who was replaced by Gary Stead last year.
The 42-year-old said he would pursue other coaching opportunities after the World Cup but did not specify what they might be.
The tournament runs from 30 May to 14 July and New Zealand Cricket said McMillan's replacement would be announced before the team depart for a tour of Sri Lanka in August.
Updated Date:
Feb 11, 2019 11:20:32 IST
Also See
India v New Zealand: Colin Munro gives timely reminder of his talent and could become consistent match-winner with slight adjustments
India display all-round performance against New Zealand to win third ODI by seven wickets, seal series 3-0
India vs New Zealand: Visitors left clutching at straws against Black Caps in opening T20I in Wellington