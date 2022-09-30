Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be taking on each other in the final of the CPL 2022 in Guyana. The Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier 1 and marched into the final of the tournament. The Jamaica Tallawahs first clinched a win against Saint Lucia Kings in the Eliminator match and then defeated Guyana in Qualifier 2 to march ahead.

The Barbados side had topped the points table with 16 points from 10 matches while the Tallawahs finished at four with 9 points from 10 matches.

Here’s how you can watch the match live.

When will the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will start at 4:30 AM (IST).

A press conference took place today in Guyana ahead of the final of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The final will take place on Friday 30 September at 7pm ECT with the Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs competing for the title. #CPL22 #CPLFinal #BRvJT pic.twitter.com/QHuhYVZY9r — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 29, 2022

Shamarh Brooks that is sensational!! Brooks hit an unbeaten 109 of 52 balls tonight, achieving the highest score in CPL22 and receiving the @Dream11 MVP award!#CPL22 #GAWvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #Dream11 #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/LDgMtYaDKE — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 29, 2022

Where will the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs take place?

The CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be held in Providence Stadium, Guyana

How can I watch the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be LIVE on the FanCode app.

SQUADS:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(w), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell(c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Jamie Merchant

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers(c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds, Teddy Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves

