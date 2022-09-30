Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
CPL 2022 Final, Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs: When and where to watch match LIVE, check out Squad, Schedule, Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Barbados Royals play Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2022 final. (Photo Source: CPL T20/Twitter)

Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be taking on each other in the final of the CPL 2022 in Guyana. The Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier 1 and marched into the final of the tournament. The Jamaica Tallawahs first clinched a win against Saint Lucia Kings in the Eliminator match and then defeated Guyana in Qualifier 2 to march ahead.

The Barbados side had topped the points table with 16 points from 10 matches while the Tallawahs finished at four with 9 points from 10 matches.

Here’s how you can watch the match live.

When will the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs?
The final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will start at 4:30 AM (IST).

Where will the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs take place?
The CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be held in Providence Stadium, Guyana

How can I watch the CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs?
The CPL 2022 final between Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs will be LIVE on the FanCode app.

SQUADS:

Jamaica Tallawahs: Brandon King, Kennar Lewis(w), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell(c), Raymon Reifer, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Jamie Merchant

Barbados Royals: Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers(c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Devon Thomas(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds, Teddy Bishop, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Justin Greaves

Updated Date: September 30, 2022 17:06:07 IST

