CPL 2022 Draft: Trinbago Knight Riders rope in Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran; St Kitts and Nevis Patriots retain Dwayne Bravo

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises announced the pre-draft retentions and signings on Monday for the upcoming season of the tournament.

There were two pre-draft windows for the 2022 season. According to cricbuzz.com, in the first window, each team could retain up to five Caribbean players with a maximum of two from the top five salary spots.

The sides were then given an opportunity to sign a couple of more local players in the second window. These signings could be the players who were not retained by other teams or who had featured for that team in the previous edition.

Here's a look at the players retained and signed:

Trinbago Knight Riders: The Trinbago Knight Riders side has made two big signings after they included Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran in a team that also comprises Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Tion Webster.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have signed Darren Bravo from the Trinbago Knight Riders and have included Andre Fletcher from the Saint Lucia Kings. They retained Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Dominic Drakes.

St Lucia Kings: The St Lucia Kings retained the likes of Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal, and Alzarri Joseph and signed Johnson Charles and Mark Deyal.

Barbados Royals: The Royals signed Obed McCoy and Devon Thomas after retaining skipper Jason Holder along with Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas, and Nyeem Young.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: The Guyana Amazon Warriors retained Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, and Chandrapaul Hemraj while signing Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Jamaica Tallawahs signed Brandon King and Fabian Allen while retaining captain Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis, and Shamarh Brooks.

The CPL 2022 season is slated to begin on 30 August while the board is yet to announce the date of the player draft.

