CPL 2019: Kieron Pollard named as Trinbago Knight Riders' marquee player for upcoming season

Kieron Pollard, who plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL, played for Barbados Tridents from 2013 to 2017 in CPL and for St Lucia Stars in 2018.

Asian News International, May 09, 2019 23:53:50 IST

West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been named as the marquee player by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming Carribean Premier League (CPL), marking the player’s first appearance for his home franchise.

“We are delighted to welcome Pollard back home and it’s great to continue our efforts to bring as many Trini boys home as possible. I can’t wait for the reaction of the fans when Pollard takes the field at our opening game on September 4,” Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said in an official statement on Wednesday (local time).

Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard celebrates after MI beat KXIP. Sportzpics

Pollard played for Barbados Tridents from 2013 to 2017 and for St Lucia Stars in 2018.

TKR has won the CPL title three times and Pollard would be hoping to spring an inspiring performance in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Pollard has played 474 T20Is in total and has a vast amount of experience of playing in the shortest format. The rest of the TKR squad will be decided at the CPL players draft, which takes place on May 22, 2019.

This year’s CPL will be held from September 4 to October 8.

Pollard is currently playing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Chris Gayle also marked his return to his home franchise of Jamaica Tallahwahs as the team named him as their marquee player.

