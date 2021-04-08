Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

County Championship: 'Excited' Hanuma Vihari to play for Warwickshire in early stages of new season

  • Agence France-Presse
  • April 8th, 2021
  • 17:07:44 IST

London: India batsman Hanuma Vihari said Thursday he was "really excited" to have joined Warwickshire for the early stages of the English County Championship season.

The 27-year-old will provide cover for Pieter Malan at Edgbaston as the South African continues to wait for confirmation of a visa.

Vihari, who has scored over 7,000 first-class runs at an average of 56.75 and also bowls off-spin, said in a club statement: "I'm looking forward to this opportunity and to play for a big club like Warwickshire is really exciting."

Warwickshire director of cricket Paul Farbrace said of Vihari: "He's a high-quality batsman, and an effective off-spinner, who has been part of two India Test series victories in Australia.

"But he also comes to Warwickshire with an outstanding record in the first-class game and our young batsmen are going to learn a huge amount from playing and training with someone of Hanuma's calibre."

India are due to play five Tests in England in August and September and a successful stint with Midlands club Warwickshire coul help Vihari, who won the last of his 12 caps against Australia in Sydney in January, gain selection for the tour.

Updated Date: April 08, 2021 17:07:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England's Sarah Taylor returns from cricket exile to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred
First Cricket News

England's Sarah Taylor returns from cricket exile to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred

The 100 balls-per-side franchise tournament was meant to have been launched last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Moody vows to bring cultural shift into Sri Lankan cricket after being hired by SLC
First Cricket News

Tom Moody vows to bring cultural shift into Sri Lankan cricket after being hired by SLC

He said his observation so far was that Sri Lankan players were "just holding on" without making an extra effort and were merely trying to "survive".

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq says he leaves contract decision to PCB, focuses on one series at a time
First Cricket News

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq says he leaves contract decision to PCB, focuses on one series at a time

Misbah-ul-Haq's three-year coaching contract will expire just before the T20 World Cup in India later in the year.