Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recently revealed that he feels he had it in him to become India's best all-rounder, had a few things worked out differently for him in his career.

In an interaction with Rediff.com that was cited by Hindustan Times, Pathan was quoted as saying that in terms of achievement, he could have done a lot more.

“I really believe that in One-Day Internationals I could have been the best all-rounder that India ever produced, I could have been. That didn’t happen because I didn’t play as much cricket as I could have because my last game for India was at the age of 27,” said.

He went on to add, "I think if you play till 35, things would have been better, but that’s gone, it’s done and dusted.” Stating that whatever matches he played, he played as a match-winner, he added, “Even if I took one wicket - the first wicket for the match - that made a big impact on the team. Whatever innings I played with the bat, I played to make a difference.”

Irfan Pathan made his international debut as a 19-year-old during the 2003 Adelaide Test and went on to become the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets. His first-over hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006 is among the most iconic moment in the country's cricket history. He was also awarded the man of the match award in 2007 T20 World Cup final for a splendid spell of 4-16.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Pathan said during an interview that even his numbers were used against him when his role in the team changed from being a bowler to an all-rounder.

"The one thing I always get disappointed is that a lot of people only see the numbers and numbers don't always give you the right picture. If you see the first 59 ODI matches that I played, I got to bowl with the new ball," he said, adding that when one is the new ball bowler, they have the opportunity to bowl with the new ball as well as the old ball.

“Your aim, your mindset, your body language and your responsibility is to take wickets,” he said.

He added that when one is bowling first change, they have to play like a defensive bowler to help contain the runs.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 17:27:39 IST

