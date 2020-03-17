First Cricket
Coronavirus pandemic: Six Surrey cricketers asked to self-isolate as precautionary measure against COVID-19

England cricket county Surrey has asked six of its players to self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian News International, Mar 17, 2020 09:36:46 IST

London: England cricket county Surrey has asked six of its players to self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. The club also informed that all six players have not reported symptoms but their close proximity has played a role in asking them to self-isolate.

"While not all six have reported symptoms, close proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week. The six players will not be named at this point," the club said in an official statement.

Last week, England Cricket Board (ECB) announced that England's tour to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, international players such as Sam Curran, Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope will be joining Surrey.

Cricket all over the globe has been affected due to COVID-19 as the series between India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand were postponed.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended until 15 April.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended all forms of cricket for the next 60 days after the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on Sunday.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 09:36:46 IST

