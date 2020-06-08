First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: Trinidad and Tobago government 'open to hosting' Caribbean Premier League, says country's sports minister

The Trinidad and Tobago government has indicated that it is "very, very much open" to hosting the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the country.

FP Trending, Jun 08, 2020 16:26:15 IST

Coronavirus Outbreak: Trinidad and Tobago government open to hosting Caribbean Premier League, says countrys sports minister

File image of defending CPL champions Barbados Tridents. Image Courtesy: Twitter @CPL

Shamfa Cudjoe, the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, has, however, stressed that the final decision is subject to permission from the health ministry and the CPL committing to stick to guidelines, reported ESPNCricinfo.

“But we are open to hosting, and as long as our numbers (Covid-19 cases) remain low, and we can establish the right health protocols and guidelines, and get the commitment from CPL to abide and adhere to those guidelines, then we are very much, very, very much open to hosting the CPL at this point in time,” he said.

CPL was originally slated to take place between 19 August and 26 September across six venues.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the organisers of CPL submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobado, Keith Rowley last week to stage the league in the country.

As part of the proposal, CPL has said it would want to host the entire tournament of 34 matches at Trinidad's two main stadiums, the Queen's Park Oval and the Brian Lara Academy.

ESPNCricinfo cited an interview Cudjoe gave to i95.5fm, a Trinidad-based radio station, where he said that the proposal speaks primarily to the health protocol, and doesn't cover budget or anything of that sort.

As per a report in Barbados Today, CPL had signed a three-year contract with the Trinidad & Tobago government to host the semi-finals and finals in addition to home matches of the local team, the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2018.

Last year, Trinidad played host to eight matched including the knockouts and two T10 women’s exhibition matches. The Trinidad and Tobago government is meant to pay $1 million to CPL to facilitate the matches in the country.

Jun 08, 2020

