First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Top Afghanistan cricketers start month-long training camp in Kabul

Top Afghan players, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training on Sunday at the Kabul Cricket Stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board informed.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2020 12:07:27 IST

Top Afghan players, including the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, resumed training on Sunday at the Kabul Cricket Stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) informed.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Top Afghanistan cricketers start month-long training camp in Kabul

File image of Afghanistan players. AP

The players are part of a month-long training camp which will focus on strengthening batting, bowling and overall performance of the team.

"This camp will be held under the relevant health guidelines and in close coordination with the ICC, WHO and the ministry of public health of Afghanistan to avoid the spread of COVID-19," an ACB media release said.

On Saturday, a COVID-19 awareness meeting was held for players and other relevant officials at ACB head office to educate them about health guidelines to be maintained during the camp.

Apart from competing at the T20 World Cup, whose fate is still shrouded in uncertainty, Afghanistan are scheduled to play a lone Test against Australia in Perth, starting 21 November.

List of players: Asghar Afghan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrathullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omerzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Sayed Shirzad, Darwish Rasooli, Zahir Khan Paktin, Farid Malik, Hamza Hotak and Sharafudin Ashraf.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2020 12:07:27 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Asghar Afghan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Cricket, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Test Cricket


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all