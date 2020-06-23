Seven more Pakistan cricketers, including Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, selected for the tour of England have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total to 10, the PCB revealed on Tuesday.

The seven who tested positive on Tuesday are Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Khan, Hafeez and Riaz. Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf had returned positive tests on Monday.

"It is not a great situation to be in and what it shows is these are 10 fit and young athletes...if it can happen to players it can happen to anyone," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO, Wasim Khan told a media conference.

He said a support staff member, masseur Malang Ali, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Khan said that the players and officials would now assemble in Lahore and another round of tests would be carried out on 25 June and a revised squad would be announced the next day.

The squad has to leave on 28 June for the series scheduled to be held next month, he said.

"It is a matter of concern but we shouldn't panic at this time as we have time on our hands," Khan said.

He said the players and officials would be retested on reaching England.

Meanwhile, before the test results of the seven Pakistan players was announced on Tuesday, earlier in the day England and Wales Cricket Board's Director of Cricket Ashley Giles had said the situation was a “concern” but the tour was not currently in doubt.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 19:27:50 IST

