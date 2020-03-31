First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to help India get 'back on feet' in fight against COVID-19

Rohit joined the list of top sportsmen comprising batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, his skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and his Test teammate Ajinkya Rahane among others who have generously donated for the cause.

Press Trust of India, Mar 31, 2020 11:19:14 IST

Mumbai: Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet.

Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has donated Rs 45 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the PM and CM's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) respectively.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to help India get back on feet in fight against COVID-19

File image of India batsman Rohit Sharma. AP

He has given Rs 5 lakh to 'Zomato Feeding India', which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown, and another Rs 5 lakh to help aid the welfare of stray dogs.

"We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I've done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let's get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra," tweeted the elegant right handed batsman on Tuesday morning.

Rohit joined the list of top sportsmen comprising batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, his skipper Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and his Test teammate Ajinkya Rahane among others who have generously donated for the cause.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in the pandemic with the positive cases in the state standing at 225 till Tuesday morning.

In India, according to the union health ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.

Click here to follow LIVE updates about coronavirus outbreak

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 11:19:14 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Cricket, India, Rohit Sharma

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all