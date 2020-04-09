First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Cricket Board to organise online fitness tests for players amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Pakistan Cricket Board will conduct fitness tests for over 200 of its locked-down players via video link and the drills, among others, include push-ups, sprints, burpees and the 'Yo-Yo' test.

Press Trust of India, Apr 09, 2020 11:46:38 IST

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board will conduct fitness tests for over 200 of its locked-down players via video link and the drills, among others, include push-ups, sprints, burpees and the 'Yo-Yo' test.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Cricket Board to organise online fitness tests for players amid COVID-19 pandemic

Representational image of Pakistan Cricket Board. Reuters

The tests, a bid to keep the contracted players in peak physical condition in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be conducted on 20 and 21 April, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, cricket in Pakistan, like the rest of the world, has been halted since 15 March, and the PCB is banking on the virtual initiative to give a peek into its players' fitness.

Pakistan's coach cum chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, along with team trainer Yasir Malik, has written a letter to the players, intimating them of the planned fitness tests.

"With all the limitations and lack of resources at the moment, we have chalked out this new fitness battery with everyone given an equal opportunity," the letter reads.

"You have been informed well before time to make sure you are mentally and physically ready for it. All the tests will be carried out on video link by your team's trainers.

"To maintain your fitness level you need to be disciplined and keep working hard."

The centrally contracted cricketers will do the test in front of the national-team head trainer, while players within each province will perform in front of their respective trainers.

The drills include 60 push-ups in one minute (full range), 50 sit-ups in one minute (full range), 10 complete chin-ups in one minute (full range), 30 burpees in one minute, 25 Bulgarian split squats (each side), 2.5 meter standing broad jump, Reverse plank for two minutes and Level 18 Yo-Yo test.

Pakistan has six provincial teams, each of which has 32 contracted players - 16 each in the first and second XIs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 88,000 lives across the world while infecting more than 14 lakh people.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 11:46:38 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Fitness Test, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Sports, SportsTracker, Yo-Yo Test

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all