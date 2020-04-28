First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: Mohammad Azharuddin joins ICA's initiative to support former players during lockdown, pledges to donate Rs 10 lakh

The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

Press Trust of India, Apr 28, 2020 21:23:47 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

The decision to help the needy cricketers was taken at an ICA online meeting last Wednesday, its second since the coronavirus-forced lockdown was enforced.

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters

"Every player has contributed as per his capability. The most important thing is we made the appeal on Friday evening and by today, we have raised Rs 24 lakh," ICA president Ashok Malhotra told PTI.

Of the total amount raised so far, Rs 10 lakh is ICA's contribution.

Former India skipper Azharuddin has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh, while former players such as Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy have also come forward to help with financial aid.

"This means people are connected to this initiative. And I am sure the amount will increase in the coming days so that we are able to help more players," Malhotra said.

"Till now we are saying that we will try to help 25-30 needy players but if the amount increases, then we can help more number of players. Players settled abroad have come forward in a big way."

They will continue the drive till 16 May.

Malhotra, a fairly successful former First-Class cricketer, said he is disappointed by the "lack of involvement of the big guns of Indian cricket."

"Our top players are still not involved in this initiative. We are expecting that they will also join this initiative and help their fellow players who desperately need help."

As many as 1,750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year.

The ICA had received an initial grant of Rs 2 crore from the BCCI in February to kick-start its operations.

At the moment, the BCCI only provides pension to cricketers who have played more than 25 First-Class games.

The ICA wants that cricketers who have played more than 10 games, should also be included in the pension scheme.

