He had been in red hot form in white ball leg of domestic cricket and no wonder Suryakumar Yadav like many others was physically in his Mumbai home but mentally at the Wankhede Stadium where Mumbai Indians would have played CSK in IPL opener on Sunday.

The IPL, which has been postponed until 15 April due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in all likelihood will be cancelled as the government fights to bring the current pandemic under control with a 21-day lockdown.

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe," tweeted Surya on late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

The Mumbai batsman was in good form in the red-ball cricket as well and played some crucial innings in the Ranji Trophy. He scored 508 runs from 10 innings at an average of 56.44 with two centuries and two half centuries, scoring at an impressive strike-rate of 95.13.

Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/EBsjgqtmVB — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 29, 2020

Currently, there are more than 1000 positive cases for novel coronavirus in India with the death toll already crossing 25.

With inputs from PTI

