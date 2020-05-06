First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: MCC to offer chairman Kumar Sangakkara one-year extension amid COVID-19 crisis

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be offered a one-year extension as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the “extraordinary circumstances” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC said

Reuters, May 06, 2020 14:52:37 IST

London: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara will be offered a one-year extension as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in the “extraordinary circumstances” resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: MCC to offer chairman Kumar Sangakkara one-year extension amid COVID-19 crisis

Kumar Sangakkara is the first non-British president of MCC. Image Courtesy: Twitter @KumarSanga2

Sangakkara became the first non-British president of the MCC, the custodian of cricket’s laws, when he took over in October last year.

The disruption caused by the outbreak prompted the MCC committee to offer the 42-year-old to continue until 30 Sept, 2021, a motion likely to be approved in its 24 June annual general meeting.

“Whilst Presidents of MCC only normally serve for a twelve-month period, it is not unprecedented for longer terms to be introduced to respond to extraordinary circumstances,” MCC said in a statement, citing the stints of Lord Hawke (1914-18) and Stanley Christopherson (1939-45).

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 14:52:37 IST

