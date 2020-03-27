First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar offers free food to jobless at his Lahore restaurant

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India, Mar 27, 2020 11:30:29 IST

Lahore: In a heart-warming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the coronavirus outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

Former captain Shahid Afridi is also carrying out extensive relief work through his charity foundation.

The 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer.

"The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety," the veteran umpire added.

