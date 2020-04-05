First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra pledge to feed 5000 under-privileged families in Jalandar

Harbhajan Singh said, 'By Blessings of Almighty, Geeta and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times.'

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2020 19:33:52 IST

New Delhi: Ace India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pledged to feed 5000 under-privileged families in his native Jalandhar, who are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over a million people globally and wreaked havoc on the economy.

The contagion has already killed more than 70 people with 3000 plus being tested positive in India.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Harbhajan Singh, wife Geeta Basra pledge to feed 5000 under-privileged families in Jalandar

File image of Harbhajan Singh. Reuters

"By Blessings of Almighty, Geeta and I pledge to distribute ration to 5000 families residing in Jalandhar, who are struggling to feed their families during these difficult times. We will continue to help and support our fellow citizens in whichever way we can lessen the burden of struggle," Harbhajan said.

Asked how is he co-ordinating from Mumbai, the star spinner said: "I used to live in Daulatpuri earlier. My close friends today completed distribution of dry ration to 500 families in that area. I have personally spoken to DC (Punjab Police) Jalandhar. My team of friends will be following his instructions and accordingly food packets will be distributed."

The 39-year-old said that he will continue to feed the people who are homeless and jobless until normalcy returns.

"We are distributing 5kg of rice, flour, oil and other essential cooking ingredients. This endeavour will continue for the time being," Harbhajan said.

"I am still very attached to Jalandhar as I divide my time between Mumbai and Jalandhar. A part of me resides there and I can't see my own people suffer. Cricket has given me a lot and this is the least I could do.

"I wanted to ensure that if I am able to help, it should reach people directly and thanks to Punjab Police and my childhood friends, we have started off well. But a lot of work still needs to be done," the 'Turbanator' added.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2020 19:33:52 IST

