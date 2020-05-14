First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: England pacer Jofra Archer calls for 'crowd simulation' at closed door matches

"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on the BBC podcast 'Stumped'.

Press Trust of India, May 14, 2020 12:16:06 IST

London: England's World Cup-winning pacer Jofra Archer has suggested playing audio of crowd noise to create a "realistic" atmosphere if cricket resumes behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide, forcing either cancellations or postponements.

File image of Jofra Archer. Reuters

File image of Jofra Archer. Reuters

Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted prompting the national boards to contemplate resuming the game behind closed doors.

"We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?" Archer said on the BBC podcast 'Stumped'.

"We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible," he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is exploring the possibility of using bio-secure venues, where players stay at the ground and are tested regularly.

Last week, pacer Mark Wood said English players would be willing to go into isolation in order to play this summer.

Asked about the suggestion, Archer said, "Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for."

The 25-year-old added that the ECB won't take any decision "if everybody is not 100 percent on board."

The ECB suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has wreaked havoc globally but more so in the United Kingdom.

The inaugural season of 'The Hundred', English cricket's new 100-balls-per-side format, has also been delayed until 2021.

However, the ECB hopes to complete a full home international programme of six Tests, split evenly between the West Indies and Pakistan, as well as limited-overs matches against Pakistan, Australia, and Ireland despite the shortened season.

